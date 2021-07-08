heat wave

Death Valley is about to get horrifyingly hot in California heat wave

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. -- Death Valley is really trying to live up to its name in this California heat wave.

The Southern California desert is forecast to reach 130 degrees this Sunday.

If the forecast shifts a bit, and Death Valley tops 134, it could break the record for hottest temperature ever recorded on this planet. That record was actually set in Death Valley back in 1913.

A heat dome is to blame for the horrifyingly hot weather in Death Valley and elsewhere in California.

In Southern California, temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits for the valleys and the Inland Empire through the weekend. It's even worse in the desert; Palm Springs could potentially hit 118 degrees Thursday.

It won't be as hot in L.A. and Orange counties, where highs will be in the mid-80s through next week. Beaches will be the place to be, with comfortable temps in the mid-to-low 70s.

The San Francisco Bay Area is entering a five-day heat wave Thursday. Inland areas are going to bear the brunt of it, with high temperatures above 100 until Monday. Lake, Mendocino and Solano counties could see high temperatures around 115.

In Central California, Fresno is forecast to hit 112 degrees Sunday. Locals won't get much of a break from the heat as overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-80s.

Meteorologists at KGO, KABC and KFSN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniasummerweather recordheatweathercaliforniaheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Climate change impacting Pacific migration of white sharks
LOOK BACK: Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later
Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temps
July was the world's hottest month ever
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
Disney-inspired Halloween decor draws visitors
More TOP STORIES News