DiGiorno offers Thanksgiving pizza, packing traditional meal into frozen delight

CNNWire
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 10:16PM
Get ready for a pizza that's true to DiGiorno's promise and most definitely isn't delivery!

The company's thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the holiday.

ALSO SEE: Turkey prices decline due to surplus of birds as Thanksgiving planning ramps up

Toppings include the obligatory turkey.

But also sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries and crispy onions.

The pie even has gravy. Yes, gravy!

If you need some time to think about it, that's o-k.

SEE ALSO: Thanksgiving food price forecast, retailers with early deals and expert savings tips

You can only get it on DiGiorno's website and it's already sold out.

But the company promises it will release more for pre-order every Wednesday until thanksgiving at noon Eastern time.

For more information you can visit shopdigiorno.com.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

