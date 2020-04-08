disney+ streaming service

Disney+ streaming service passes 50 million global paid subscribers

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney+ has surpassed 50 million paid subscribers just five months after launching, the Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday.

"We're truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year," Kevin Mayer, the chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said in a news release. "Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+."

Disney+ initially launched in the United States in November 2019 and rolled out in eight Western European countries and India in the past two weeks.

Disney+ is the streaming home to Disney's vast library of entertainment content, primarily featuring films and television series from five of the company's core brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
