Anna and Elsa of Disney's Frozen take on 'How Well Do You Know Your Sister' challenge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Actresses Lauren Nicole Chapman and Caroline Bowman may not be sisters in real life, but their tight-knit bond on and off stage may make you think otherwise.

Chapman and Bowman play Anna and Elsa, respectively, in Disney's Frozen and we put their knowledge of one another to the test in a challenge called "How Well Do You Know Your Sister."

After the duo is asked a question about each other, they write their answers on white boards, putting their sisterhood to the test.

Watch the Front Row video above to learn fun facts about the stars and hear them sing their favorite lines from the musical.

Be sure to catch this hit Broadway show playing now through Dec. 30 at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre.

