  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Join the celebration with Disney on Broadway for Pride Night

WABC logo
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 8:23PM

NEW YORK -- Disney on Broadway kicks off Pride Month by inviting you to two Disney on Broadway Signature Events, which shine a spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Join the fun at Pride Nights on June 9 at Disney's Aladdin and June 14 at Disney's The Lion King to enjoy an evening of entertainment, special added benefits and in-theater experiences.

Tickets, along with the show, include a post-show cast Q&A, merchandise promotions, additional special ticket offers, and more will be available.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: disneyonbroadway.com/pride

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW