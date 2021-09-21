disney+ streaming service

'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Nov. 12 for Disney+ Day

'Jungle Cruise' will also be available to all subscribers on Disney+ Day
LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ is about to mark its second birthday this November, and the streaming service will celebrate by dropping a host of new movies, episodes and other content for subscribers.

Dubbed Disney+ Day, the Nov. 12 celebration announced Tuesday will include the streaming premiere of "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," which is currently playing in theaters in the United States. "Jungle Cruise," which is currently available on Disney+ with Premier Access, will be available to all subscribers on Disney+ Day.

Among the other premieres slated for Disney+ Day:



Disney is also planning in-person activations in its theme parks and on its cruise ships, special offers on shopDisney.com and other fun surprises on the company's television properties like ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Hulu and others.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a news release. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Disney+ launched in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019. The streaming service is home to decades of content primarily from five different Disney brands - Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
