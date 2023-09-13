'Dancing with the Stars' season 32 celebrity cast revealed on 'GMA' | LIST

"Dancing with the Stars" season 32 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC and Disney+, and "Good Morning America" exclusively revealed which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.
The full list of stars was announced Wednesday on "GMA."
Alfonso Ribeiro will return to the hit show as co-host alongside Julianne Hough, who will be making her co-hosting debut on the reality competition show this fall. Hough's brother Derek Hough will return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
Check out the full list of celebrities competing on "DWTS" season 32 below.
Jason Mraz
Pro Partner: Daniella Karagach
Barry Williams
Pro Partner: Peta Murgatroyd
Matt Walsh
Pro Partner: Koko Iwasaki
Alyson Hannigan
Pro Partner: Sasha Farber
Mauricio Umansky
Pro Partner: Emma Slater
Harry Jowsey
Pro Partner: Rylee Arnold
Tyson Beckford
Pro Partner: Jenna Johnson
Lele Pons
Pro Partner: Brandon Armstrong
Adrian Peterson
Pro Partner: Britt Stewart
Xochitl Gomez
Pro Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Mira Sorvino
Pro Partner: Gleb Savchenko
Jamie Lynn Spears
Pro Partner: Alan Bersten
Charity Lawson
Pro Partner: Artem Chigvintsev
Ariana Madix
Pro Partner: Pasha Pashkov
