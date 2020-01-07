disneyland

Disneyland Resort launches discounted ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Looking to visit Disneyland Resort this year? Starting Tuesday, the popular theme-park destination is offering a new deal for Southern Californians.

For a limited time, Southland residents can visit Disneyland and California Adventure for a discounted ticket price of just $67 a day.

Here's how it works: To take advantage of the offer, visitors can buy a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. This particular deal is only for one park, but park-hopper options are also available.

RELATED: Disney holding auditions for performer roles at Disneyland, California Adventure Park

The $67-per-day price is the same for adults and children.

The tickets are available for purchase on disneyland.disney.go.com through May 18.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7 News.

