WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom attends launch of LA Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom and other Los Angeles County leaders are attending the launch of a new coronavirus vaccination site at Dodger Stadium.You can stream the governor's remarks live at the event here starting around 1:35 p.m.It is one of many locations across the state ramping up to accelerate vaccine administration amid a dangerous surge of coronavirus cases in the state.Mayor Eric Garcetti says will have the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people a day once it's fully operational.The site "will be one of the biggest in the country, if not the biggest in the country," Garcetti said.California reported 42,655 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 637 new deaths -- the second highest recorded single-day total since the pandemic began.