LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom and other Los Angeles County leaders are attending the launch of a new coronavirus vaccination site at Dodger Stadium.
COVID-19 VACCINE TRACKER: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
You can stream the governor's remarks live at the event here starting around 1:35 p.m.
It is one of many locations across the state ramping up to accelerate vaccine administration amid a dangerous surge of coronavirus cases in the state.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says will have the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people a day once it's fully operational.
The site "will be one of the biggest in the country, if not the biggest in the country," Garcetti said.
California reported 42,655 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 637 new deaths -- the second highest recorded single-day total since the pandemic began.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom attends launch of LA Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News