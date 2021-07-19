Video shows firefighter sledgehammer through wall to free dog who was likely trapped for 5 days

The fire department says they responded for a call, "dog stuck inside a wall."
Upon arrival they quickly realized there was a dog that had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between two concrete walls.
After opening up the wall with a sledgehammer, Jenny Atkins lured Gertie out with a little persuasion, and pulled her out the rest of the way.
Gertie, the dog, is believed to have been stuck there the entire five days she was missing.
It wasn't until the fifth day that her owners realized she had fallen into a concrete crevice.
