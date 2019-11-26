crime

Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft at client's home

NEW YORK -- A New York woman is sounding the alarm over a popular dog walking app.

Shayna Bryan, the client of a dog walking service in Queens, New York, has taken to Twitter with a surveillance video she says shows one of the company's employees robbing her home on Nov. 15, 2019.

The footage tweeted by Bryan from her surveillance camera captures the dog walker she hired, allegedly stealing items.

Bryan was watching it all happen on her phone, while out to dinner. She sounded an alarm, and even told the woman through a speaker system to put the stuff back. Bryan says the woman didn't.

Bryan says on Twitter that she was hesitant to involve the media, but felt she was left no choice after her emails to Wag initially went unanswered.

Wag says its taken the dog walker off their app and is cooperating with police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimedogscaught on videodogappabc7 originalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Bombs found at home near Oak Grove High School in SJ
Natalee Holloway's mother returns to Aruba
Porch pirates strike a third of Americans surveyed: study
Man had 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
AccuWeather forecast: 2-moderate storm arrives today
DMV makes $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
US aid worker from SF killed in Afghanistan attack, Pompeo says
Bay Area residents change plans ahead of storm
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
Show More
Koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral
Flash Flood Watch for Kincade burn scar as storm approaches
Oakland's Hunger Program hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Police dogs star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
More TOP STORIES News