Dominion Voting Systems sues Rudy Giuliani over false election claims, seeks more than $1B

Seeking to "set the record straight, to vindicate the company's rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process" Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sued former President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

The 107-page lawsuit accused Giuliani of carrying out "defamatory falsehoods" about Dominion, in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast.

"Although he was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the "Big Lie," which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election," the lawsuit said.

Ontario-based Dominion is seeking more than $1 billion in damages.
