Group of Black Lives Matter protesters walk onto LA freeway, block traffic

#BREAKING: Protestors are on the 110 in downtown Los Angeles. LAPD following behind with lights and sirens trying to get them off as traffic backs up. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/RtKCySBlOK — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) July 2, 2020

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- A group of protesters marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday walked onto the 110 Freeway, prompting a police response.The group of about 100 people made their way onto the freeway near 6th Street and were blocking some traffic. The Los Angeles Police Department was following behind the group with lights and sirens on as they tried to get them off of the freeway.The protesters later dispersed from the freeway and were seen walking along streets in the area.The LAPD was cautioning motorists to avoid the area due to street closures and traffic.