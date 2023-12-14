NBA suspends Warriors' Draymond Green indefinitely after striking Suns' Jusuf Nurkić in face

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurki in the face during Tuesday night's game, according to the National Basketball Association.

On Wednesday, the NBA released a statement saying this decision considers Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Green's suspension will begin immediately and officials say he must meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.

RELATED: Draymond Green ejected again for flagrant 2 on Jusuf Nurkic

Green received a flagrant 2 foul for striking Nurkic and was ejected for the third time this season.

The discipline come just about one month after Green's last suspension, which was for five games after for putting Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

The league has made it clear that Green's history as a repeat offender continues to play a major role in the severity of the punishments it hands to Green.

ESPN has contributed to this article.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live