Driver in California arrested for allegedly doing 'donut' stunts with infant inside car, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver arrested for doing 'donut' stunts with infant in car, CHP says

COMPTON, Calif. -- A driver was arrested in Compton, California for allegedly performing dangerous "donut" stunts while an infant was inside the car, authorities said Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said the agency's helicopter first witnessed the suspect's Infiniti car doing "donuts" at a street takeover, and officers later found the child in the back seat, along with a nitrous oxide tank, balloons and a bottle of alcohol inside the car.

Authorities said an investigation determined the infant was still in the car when the driver was doing the spins.

CHP posted a photo on social media showing the child in a car seat and wrapped in a blue and white blanket. A Hennessy bottle that appeared to contain alcohol and the tank were also pictured.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, reckless driving and exhibition of speed, CHP said.

Authorities said the child, who was not injured, was taken to their mother and Child Protective Services was contacted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countycaliforniaarrestchpreckless drivingchild endangerment
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Dion Lim's dogs rescued after crews battle 3-alarm fire
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
MTC officials explore plan to charge drivers to use some highways
NFL drone show lights up downtown Los Angeles
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
Downtown SJ community pushes for police foot patrols
Super Bowl LVI clouds SoCal COVID-19 mask mandates going forward
Show More
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
Bieber wows A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl 'Homecoming' in LA
'Sweet' Valentine's Day scavenger hunt captivates South Bay city
Doctor says FDA delaying vaccine for kids under 5 is good a sign
More TOP STORIES News