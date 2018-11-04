Driver killed in fiery solo Sonoma County crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a fiery solo vehicle crash in Sonoma County this morning that killed the driver after he struck a power pole.Around 8:28 a.m., a silver 2004 Nissan Z veered off Eastside Road south of Windsor River Road near the town of Windsor and collided with a power pole and then a tree, causing it to catch fire, according to the CHP. Firefighters extinguished the fire before pronouncing the male driver dead at the scene.The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. A preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling at an unsafe, high rate of speed, the CHP said in a news release. Officers are investigating whether impairment, medical or mechanical issues contributed to the crash.The roadway remained closed as of 2 p.m. as PG&E crews worked to repair the pole damage.Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the CHP at (707) 588-1400.