Drivers stop traffic to rescue dog stranded on busy Houston highway

HOUSTON, Texas -- A group of good Samaritans went above and beyond to rescue a dog from a busy Houston highway.

Witnesses say the owner of the dog was involved in a car accident, and the dog sprinted out of the vehicle and down Beltway 8.

About 20 drivers stopped their vehicles in the middle of the highway and helped rescue the pup.

Video from the incident shows the dog darting in and out of traffic while drivers slowed down and put on their hazard lights.

A good Samaritan eventually caught the dog and held onto it until the owner showed up.

Witnesses say the dog's paws seemed to be bleeding, and they believed it may have run through some glass.
