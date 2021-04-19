4.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes North Bay

ANDERSON SPRINGS, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck 2.1 miles northeast of Anderson Springs in Lake County at 11:50 a.m., according to the USGS.
The temblor had a depth of 1.74 miles and was felt as far south as San Francisco.
There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
