4.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes North Bay

What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

ANDERSON SPRINGS, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck 2.1 miles northeast of Anderson Springs in Lake County at 11:50 a.m., according to the USGS.

The temblor had a depth of 1.74 miles and was felt as far south as San Francisco.

RELATED: California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day

There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
