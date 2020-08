3 earthquakes strike South Bay in less than an hour on Monday afternoon

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck 10 miles northeast of Milpitas on Monday afternoon.The earthquake struck at about 1:27 p.m. and had a depth of 4.2 km, USGS reports. Two more quakes followed shortly after in the South Bay.Around 1:29 p.m. USGS recorded a 2.9 magnitude quake near Milpitas and at 1:43 p.m., a 2.6 quake was recorded west of Saratoga.There are no reports of damages or injuries at this time.See more information on the recent earthquakes on USGS' website here