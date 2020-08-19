4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north of Ukiah

The earthquake struck at about 5:55 p.m. and had a depth of 7.5 km, USGS reports.
RELATED: Is earthquake weather real? Debunking myth that certain weather precedes quakes
There are no reports of damages or injuries at this time.
See more information on the recent earthquakes on USGS' website here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
- What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge as Loma Prieta hit
- From the Archives: ABC7's Peabody Award winning coverage of 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
- PHOTOS: The Loma Prieta Earthquake
- What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- Pet preparedness: How to keep your furry babies safe during a disaster or emergency
- Most powerful earthquakes in California history above 7.0 magnitude
- Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
- What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake