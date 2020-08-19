4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north of Ukiah

UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck 14 miles north of Ukiah, near Willits, Calif. Tuesday evening.

The earthquake struck at about 5:55 p.m. and had a depth of 7.5 km, USGS reports.

There are no reports of damages or injuries at this time.

See more information on the recent earthquakes on USGS' website here.

