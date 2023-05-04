Jury finds Ed Sheeran not liable for infringement

The micro-concert came Monday as Ed Sheeran continued his testimony at his copyright infringement trial.

LOWER MANHATTAN -- The jury has reached a verdict in the copyright infringement case against Ed Sheeran and found that he is not liable for infringement.

Sheeran was accused of copying the sheet music for Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" by the family of the song's late co-writer, Ed Townsend.

The musician picked up his guitar and performed a mash-up of his songs and Gaye's earlier in the trial as he tried to demonstrate how common the four-chord progression is for his hit "Thinking Out Loud."

The chord progression and basic building blocks in Sheeran's song are frequently used, and didn't appear first in "Let's Get It On," Sheerhan's lawyer said earlier in the trial.

"Let's Get It On" has been heard in countless films and commercials and garnered hundreds of millions of streams, spins and radio plays since it came out in 1973.

"Thinking Out Loud" won a Grammy for song of the year in 2016.

