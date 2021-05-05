7 On Your Side

San Jose man discovers $4,000 missing from his EDD account

By and Randall Yip
EMBED <>More Videos

San Jose man discovers $4,000 missing from his EDD account

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It seems unfair, but misfortune sometimes happens to those who can least afford it.

A South Bay man suddenly discovered thousands of dollars missing from his EDD account. Yet he finds room for optimism.

Luis Garcia had every reason to be upset. Bank of America declined his request to withdrawal money at a drive-thru ATM in Campbell.

He later checked his app and discovered $4,000 missing from his account.

"Kind of shocked. I was pretty much lost at that moment," the San Jose man said.

RELATED: NorCal man can't get unemployment benefits because EDD claims he's in prison

Garcia was counting on that money to stay afloat, yet he found just $84 left on his debit card.

"That money right now is like a safety net until I get a job. It's a big loss," he said.

Garcia tried to stay optimistic, telling 7 on Your Side that he's confident work is just around the corner.



So what happened to his money?

Bank of America told him someone had made big withdrawals from his account in Hollywood. The bank advised him to file a fraud report with the police.

RELATED: EDD shuts down 350,000 accounts for suspected fraud, but legitimate workers still left with no money

He did and the bank sent him a new debit card. Then he discovered EDD had locked him out of his account.

"Okay, this is a new card. How is it locked?" he said. "They said that the accounts locked and I have to deal with EDD."

He contacted EDD and managed to get his identity verified within a week.

Yet his account remained locked. That's when he reached out to 7 on Your Side.

We reached out to the bank which jumped into action.

Within days, the missing $4,000 reappeared in his unlocked account.

RELATED: CA EDD admits paying as much as $31 billion in unemployment funds to criminals

Bank of America told us it is "working everyday with state officials to ensure that legitimate card holders have access to their funds."

Garcia was happy to resolve this matter.

"I'm grateful, grateful as can be. Like I said- honestly, I feel I would have not gotten that money back if it wasn't for you guys," he said.

Garcia has another reason to be grateful. He started working a few weeks ago in the Cosmetics Department at Macy's.

See more stories and videos about Unemployment here.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan joseeconomycoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronavirus7 on your sidefraudunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicbank of americaidentity theftcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fire destroys home of man convicted of defrauding 80 homeowners
Ticket reseller blames COVID for delay on $1,600 BottleRock passes
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News