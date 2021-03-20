7 On Your Side

California Unemployment: EDD phone lines still jammed as department hires more call center staff

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Matthew Kwok from San Francisco and had an EDD question, so he dialed the department's phone number.

"I was on hold for three hours and then by that time it was like around 8:15 p.m.," Kwok says. "I got a message on the call saying our center is closed now, so please call back again."

Calling, waiting and never getting through is a common complaint, but it is not the only gripe about the EDD phone system. Another is that the system hangs up on you not long after you start your call.

RELATED: EDD misclassifies Bay Area woman struggling to get benefits for 15 months

The EDD ends your call with these words: "We are currently receiving more calls than we can answer and are unable to assist you at this time. Please try again later."

Kelly Altena from Auburn says, "You don't even get on hold. You just go through the phone tree and you can't get through."

7 On Your Side spot-checked the system over the last couple of weeks.

Eight times we were disconnected after a couple of minutes.

One call lasted more than 20 minutes and included being directed to a different phone number before the hang up.

VIDEO: Bay Area man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment
EMBED More News Videos

A San Anselmo man tried to do right thing and return his overpayment money to EDD. He ended up losing all his benefits instead.



The one call that was answered, took less than a minute to get through.

Scott Rodd is the state government reporter at CapRadio in Sacramento. He knows all about the call center controversy.

"At the beginning of the pandemic when this wave of unemployment applications came through," Rodd says, "their call response time or their answering, was frankly pretty abysmal. It was about 1%, I think at times less than 1%, that they were answering the phone."

RELATED: Uber sends earnings statements to people who say they never worked for company

Eventually the EDD hired more people, paid consultants tens of millions of dollars and Rodd says it reported it had managed to answer about ten percent of the incoming calls. Then fraud concerns surfaced and the answer rate dropped again.

"So you had 14 million calls coming in every couple of weeks and EDD in their call center was only answering about 4% of them," Scott says. "In recent weeks it's improved a little bit, but still remaining under that 10% mark as of right now."

Whether waiting on hold or just being disconnected, many of the unemployed can't get through. So, why can't EDD answer the phone?

San Francisco Assemblymember David Chiu still doesn't know why and he's been looking into the question for months.

"It's been a remarkable frustration," Chiu says. "We've given to EDD, in the past year, the budget authority to hire over 5,000 new staffers who I had understood were being trained since the early part of this pandemic. So we are baffled as to why it is still taking so long for our constituents to get answers to their questions."

We asked EDD for an interview. That has not yet occurred. 7 On Your Side will report back when we get some answers. The best advice we can offer is to just keep calling till you get through.



Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosacramentocoronavirus californiamoneyunemployment californiacoronaviruspandemic7 on your sideunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to recognize a secret shopper scam
EDD misclassifies woman struggling to get benefits for 15 months
As credit complaints mount, consumers urged to check their reports
Brisbane vows to fight closure of town's only bank
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New bill raises justice concerns amid rise in Asian hate crimes
'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks
Man seen pepper spraying Asian gas station owner arrested
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from attack in SJ
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
EDD fraud freeze connected to 'Atari' tech, legislator says
President Biden trips on stairs boarding Air Force One
Show More
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
COVID-19 Diaries: Pandemic life 1 year later
Community leaders reflect on how COVID impacted racial justice
Oakland's Fairyland has reopened, but sold out
Local organization empowers girls of color to become teach leaders
More TOP STORIES News