Novato Unified School District

Pittsburg Unified School District

San Leandro Unified School District

San Rafael Elementary School District

Santa Rosa City School District

Drumroll, please...



The 2018 list of America's #HealthiestSchools is live! Find out which schools made the list at https://t.co/ZmQqBZKWAA pic.twitter.com/4kil05CJ91 — Healthier Generation (@HealthierGen) September 17, 2018

Ten Bay Area schools took home an outstanding report card when it comes to being healthy places to learn and grow.James Monroe Elementary School in San Leandro is very excited and very proud.The school is one of 461 schools on a national list of healthy schools. The Alliance for a Healthier Generation created the list and awarded the schools banners.Administrators at James Monroe proudly hung theirs right at the front door.The school has made several changes over the last few years to get healthier. They now have healthier choices at lunch, including fruits and vegetables at a salad bar. They offer free breakfast. They are encouraging dance parties for birthdays instead of cupcake parties. And they now have brain breaks during class.The kids now get up and move their bodies for about five minutes during class. The PE teacher says the brain breaks are very popular."They love it -- the kids ask for more. It just helps. We teach at an elementary school so kids that are 5 to 10 need some time to move. And teachers enjoy it, too, because it is not too difficult to stick a few minutes into each day and it helps the kids re-focus and re-energize for what they need to do academically," said PE teacher Lynette Watkins.Here are the schools in the Bay Area that made the list:Loma Verde Elementary SchoolLu Sutton Elementary SchoolLos Medanos Elementary SchoolStoneman Elementary SchoolJames Monroe Elementary SchoolBahia Vista Elementary SchoolAbraham Lincoln Elementary SchoolHelen M. Lehman Elementary SchoolJames Monroe Elementary SchoolProctor Terrace Elementary School