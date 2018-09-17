SCHOOL LUNCH

10 Bay Area schools named among America's healthiest

Ten Bay Area schools took home an outstanding report card when it comes to being healthy places to learn and grow.

James Monroe Elementary School in San Leandro is very excited and very proud.

The school is one of 461 schools on a national list of healthy schools. The Alliance for a Healthier Generation created the list and awarded the schools banners.

Administrators at James Monroe proudly hung theirs right at the front door.

The school has made several changes over the last few years to get healthier. They now have healthier choices at lunch, including fruits and vegetables at a salad bar. They offer free breakfast. They are encouraging dance parties for birthdays instead of cupcake parties. And they now have brain breaks during class.

The kids now get up and move their bodies for about five minutes during class. The PE teacher says the brain breaks are very popular.

"They love it -- the kids ask for more. It just helps. We teach at an elementary school so kids that are 5 to 10 need some time to move. And teachers enjoy it, too, because it is not too difficult to stick a few minutes into each day and it helps the kids re-focus and re-energize for what they need to do academically," said PE teacher Lynette Watkins.

Here are the schools in the Bay Area that made the list:

Novato Unified School District
Loma Verde Elementary School
Lu Sutton Elementary School

Pittsburg Unified School District
Los Medanos Elementary School
Stoneman Elementary School

San Leandro Unified School District
James Monroe Elementary School

San Rafael Elementary School District
Bahia Vista Elementary School

Santa Rosa City School District
Abraham Lincoln Elementary School
Helen M. Lehman Elementary School
James Monroe Elementary School
Proctor Terrace Elementary School
Click here to view the complete list of America's Healthiest Schools.
