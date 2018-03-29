About ABC7 Star Scholars

In the meantime, ABC7 is considering setting up a Teen Youth Council, made up of teenagers from across the Bay Area, to work with us all yearlong. We are in the planning stages for this effort, and if you are interested, we welcome you to email us to share your thoughts and/or interest in possibly participating. Send your emails to KGO-TV.Community@abc.com.
ABC7 Star Scholars (formerly ABC7 Top Scholars) is a scholarship and television opportunity recognizing the Bay Area's top high school academic achievers. ABC7 Star Scholars awards $1000 scholarships to seven local graduating high school seniors who are college-bound. These students are profiled in stories featured in ABC7 Newscasts as well as the special half-hour program, "ABC7 Star Scholars." The annual project is intended to promote academic excellence by honoring and rewarding our top achievers.
The profiles of each of the seven student winners aired from July 13 through July 21, featured on ABC7 newscasts, with a full half-hour program, ABC7 Star Scholars, which aired July 23.
2017 ABC7 Star Scholars
James Coleman, South San Francisco High School
Kimberly Juarez-Rico, Analy High School in Sebastopol
Dylan Brown, Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland
Mallika Jain, San Jose High School
De'Sean Neabeack-Brantley, McClymonds High School in Oakland
Daviana Berkowitz-Sklar, Saratoga High School
Jeremy Murphy-Ortega, St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School in Vallejo
2016 ABC7 Star Scholars
Swetha Revanur, Evergreen Valley High School in San Jose
Vibhu Singhal, Irvington High School in Fremont
Anthony Beron, McClymonds High School in West Oakland
Stuti Vishwabhan, Presentation High School in San Jose
Giovy Webb, Carondelet High School in Concord
Julia Leal, Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill
Sarah Schisla, Carlmont High School in Belmont
2015 ABC7 Star Scholars
Armando Banuelos, Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose
Kelsey Ichikawa, Irvington High School in Fremont
John Oberholzer, Merritt College in Oakland
Riley Quinn, Saint Francis High School in Mountain View
Joy Jin, Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto
Tanay Tandon, Cupertino High School
Daniel Rosenthal, Carrillo High School Pumas in Santa Rosa
2014 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Varsha Sathappan, Notre Dame High School in San Jose
Jason Li, Saratoga High School
Anika Kumar, San Rafael High School
Emily Wang, Gunn High School
Matthew Payne, Cardinal Newman High School
Katherine Liu, Los Altos High School
Yasamin Vafai, Northgate High School
2013 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Niharika Bedekar, Saratoga High School
Tatiana Grossman, Henry M. Gunn High School
Casey Leonard, Las Lomas High School
Jerry Liu, Los Altos High School
Michael Pham, Jesse M. Bethel High School
Sarah Tsou, Archbishop Mitty High School
Michael Yu, Piedmont High School
2012 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Michael Chang, Saratoga High School
Sierra Fan, Henry M. Gunn High School
Nathan Galicia, Carlmont High School
Romi Phadte, Santa Teresa High School
Sruthi Ramaswami, Archbishop Mitty High School
Denise Ramirez, Lick-Wilmerding High School
Tatiana Suriano, Richmond High School
2011 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Emelyn Erickson, Las Lomas High School
Kyle Gerner, The King's Academy
Sarah Khasrovi, Presentation High School
Amrit Saxena, Aragon High School
Catherine Tadina, El Camino High School
Chrystina Yu, Piedmont High School
2010 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Nicole Bauthier, Terra Linda High School
Jonathan Drennan, Santa Teresa High School
Carolyn Esserman, Miramonte High School
Druthi Ghanta, Foothill High School
Joe Pak, Carlmont High School
Ana Plascencia, Archbishop Mitty High School
2009 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Jason Bade, Aragon High School
Sejal Hathi, Notre Dame High School (San Jose)
Julia Mason, Monte Vista High School
Kathyrn Nomura, Silver Creek High School
Sean Rayani, Analy High School
Albert Wong, Homestead High School
2008 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Susann Almasi, Northgate High School
Caroline Dougherty, Miramonte High School
Jibran Khan, Monte Vista High School
Jillian Liu, Palo Alto Senior High School
Jasmine Nachtigall, Hillsdale High School
Xijia Sun, San Mateo High School
2007 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Cristina Bautista, Moreau Catholic High School
Daniel Ding, Saint Francis High School
Cindy Guan, Mission San Jose High School
Emily Larimer, Half Moon Bay High School
Scott Levin, Los Altos High School
Sivakami Sambasivam, Saratoga High School
2006 ABC7 Top Scholars:
Hannah Fitzpatrick, San Domenico Upper School
Richard Kim, Foothill High School
Abhishek Kumar, Archbishop Mitty High School
Evgenia Shnayder, Carlmont High School
Alice Wang, Saint Francis High School
Elizabet Warshaw-Vickery, Palo Alto High School