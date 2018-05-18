ROBOTS

Bay Area middle school students ready for robot face-off

A group of students at Willie Brown Middle School in San Francisco are doing some heavy lifting, at least when it comes to technology. They're building complex robots capable of picking up objects and moving them with precision. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A group of Bay Area middle school students are doing some heavy lifting, at least when it comes to technology.

They're building complex robots capable of picking up objects and moving them with precision. The robotics students at Willie Brown Middle School in San Francisco even write the computer code that controls their machines.

Still, they say a lot comes down to trial and error.

"We spent a lot of time on planning and we didn't really get a lot of time to build," said Lavinie Karam-Wijelath, a student robot builder. "We only got three months to build."

The robotics club is part of the middle school's STEM program of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. They're now preparing to face off against other students in an upcoming robotics competition.

