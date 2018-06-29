<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3677796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

At first glance, watching a group of middle school girls giggle and squish sticky balls of light blue slime seems like an arts and crafts project come to life. But added to the recipe of one part glue, one part detergent, is a whole lot of girl power at Alameda's She STEMs. (KGO-TV)