GRADUATION

All things are possible: Mom of 5 goes viral with TSU law school graduation photo

EMBED </>More Videos

A single mother of five proves anything is possible.

HOUSTON --
A single mom of five who will graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is the perfect example of why you should never give up.

Ieshia Champs, 33, has gone viral after taking a graduation photo with her five children.

In the picture, Champs wears her cap and gown and holds a sign that says "I did it."

RELATED: 6-year-old Ohio boy with cancer fulfills dream of graduating high school

But the phrases on the signs held by her children standing behind her make this moment even more special.

The messages are variations of each other that range from "I helped!" to "We did it!"

RELATED: 93-year-old WWII veteran graduates high school in New York

The achievement is one that appears to have been a long time coming for Champs.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Champs said that a fire destroyed everything she owned in 2009. She was also laid off from her job.

The father to two of her children died from cancer while she was seven months pregnant.

Champs admitted that she tried to take her own life, but going to church got her back on track.

RELATED: College football star Caylin Moore's inspiring journey from Compton to Oxford

She not only received her GED, but she also earned an associate's degree from Houston Community College.

Champs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and soon, a law degree from Texas Southern.

She says her oldest son, who is 14, has been the biggest help by stepping up to take care of his siblings.

Champs will graduate in May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtexas southern universityschooluniversity of houstonhouston community collegegraduationfeel goodu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
SJPD officers want independent police auditor removed
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
More graduation
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News