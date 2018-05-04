COLLEGE

New Orleans high school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges

EMBED </>More Videos

New Orleans high school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS --
A New Orleans high school senior is being praised throughout the country after he was accepted into more than 80 colleges.

Darrin Francois' acceptance letters include more than $3 million in scholarships.

RELATED: Texas student gets full scholarship to 20 universities

"I just applied, applied, applied. I didn't know how many it was, so once they started to come through the mail, I was like oh my gosh, this many? Then, they started coming more and more. Now, today, I have 83 now," Francois said.

Francois' mom, Bridget, said that she is pleased with her son's acceptance number.

"Eighty-three colleges? That is wonderful, that is a blessing from God. I'm very proud, a proud mother to see my son go forward into his success and go forward into his goals," said Bridget.

The International High School of New Orleans has about a dozen other students who have received at least 20 acceptance letters that are accompanied by scholarships.

The school's faculty and staff says it's the most scholarships they have ever seen. They attributed their statistics to their daily routine of getting students to fill out multiple applications.

"I think we got on some of their nerves to be honest with you, but we continued to hammer at them to let them know that the world is yours if you reach out and get it," said the director of student support services, Rufus Mcgee.

Click here for more stories and videos related to college.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationscholarshiphigh schoolstudentscollegegood newsfeel goodu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLLEGE
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
How do you pay for college?
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' surpasses $366,000
East Bay friends hold prayer service for Mollie Tibbetts
More college
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News