SJPD gives all clear after no bomb detected at San Jose City College; classes to resume tomorrow

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Authorities found no evidence of any explosives or a bomb at the San Jose City College campus Wednesday night after a bomb threat was called in earlier in the evening.

The school was evacuated as a precaution and classes were cancelled. The school will resume normally on Thursday, according to police.

