VIRAL VIDEO

Texas student gets full scholarship to Stanford, 19 other universities

EMBED </>More Videos

A viral video shows a Lamar High School student getting accepted to 20 universities. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Getting accepted into college is an accomplishment in itself, and earning a full scholarship is even better. But how about getting a full ride to 20 universities?

Lamar High School student Micheal Brown did just that.

A video that has since gone viral shows Brown celebrating with loved ones after learning he got accepted into Stanford along with 19 other colleges with full scholarships to each one.

Brown got into universities like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Northwestern and UT-Austin.

Brown's mother, Berthinia Rutledge-Brown, told ABC News that he wants his achievement to inspire other kids and that if they work hard and use their resources, they can do anything.

Brown's mother also said that she only has an idea of which college he will choose, but he ultimately wants to go to law school, then return to Houston to work in the community.
Related Topics:
educationcollegeviral videostudentsscholarshipstanford universityprinceton universityu.s. & worldHouston
