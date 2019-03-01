Oakland Teacher Strike

Oakland teacher strike: Tentative agreement reached

The seven-day strike by Oakland public school teachers appears to be over. The Oakland Education Association and Oakland Unified School District have just announced a tentative agreement.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 7-day strike by Oakland public school teachers appears to be over. The Oakland Education Association and Oakland Unified School District have just announced a tentative agreement.

The union says: "This is a historic contract, with a win in every major proposal we made, that moves us toward a win for the schools Oakland students deserve!" A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. The teachers went on strike Thursday, February 21.

OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Here's what you need to know

OUSD says the agreement includes a total compensation increase of 14 percent. This is a combination of an 11 percent ongoing salary increase and a one-time 3 percent bonus for educators.

The Oakland Education Association says the deal also includes more student support staff and reduced class sizes, among other things.



Oakland Unified Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell says: "Today marks a sea change for OUSD as we take a major step in support of our teachers and students. Our teachers are the core of everything we do as a school district, and we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that shows them how valuable they are. The contract will help ensure more teachers stay in Oakland and that more come to teach in our classrooms and support our students."

OUSD says the agreement also "maintains the fiscal solvency of the school district."



The OEA says the next steps for the agreement are member discussion and a ratification vote, after a 24-hour period for full review. OUSD says they expect for teachers and students to be back in classrooms on Monday, March 4.

