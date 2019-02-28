Oakland Teacher Strike

Bay Area teachers hold sickout to support striking Oakland teachers

Oakland teachers are getting some support for other Bay Area teachers during their strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland teachers are getting support during their strike. Teachers from nearby school districts called for a sickout today.

In Albany, teachers rallied before class before doing a "walk-in."

"We see the struggle across the board and we're just united on all fronts," said Albany Teachers Association co-president Karen Dehart."

While teachers at Albany High headed to class at 8 a.m., other teachers in Berkeley, San Francisco and San Lorenzo planned for a sickout. Many of them were going to head to Oakland to the picket lines and rallies to show their support on the 6th day of the strike.

The district and Oakland Teachers Association are still negotiating pay raises. Teachers from nearby districts are also keeping an eye on other issues, like class size limits, special education funding and counselors.

The Albany Teachers Association is currently in negotiations with its district. Their contract expires in the fall. They feel the real battle though is with the state and plan on addressing school funding with Governor Gavin Newsom.

"Because the districts can do what they can do, but the state has a lot more power, and they need to put the money behind the lip service for our students in California," said DeHart.

Albany teachers also handed flyers with information on a hardship fund for Oakland Teachers. They're asking for donations by check payable to "Alameda Labor Council- Memo: OEA Strike Fund"

You can drop off or mail to:
Alameda Labor Council, Attn: Cora Kapenga,
7750 Pardee Lane, Ste 110
Oakland, CA 94621

