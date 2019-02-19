Oakland teachers gearing up for strike

Oakland teachers are handing out pamphlets this morning to let parents know they are going on strike Thursday. pic.twitter.com/J51bk5eUpu — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 19, 2019

A possible teacher strike in Oakland is set to begin on Thursday.Teachers are asking for a raise. Right now, Oakland School District salaries range from about $46,000 to $84,000 per year. Experienced teachers earn around $64,000.With housing costs, there isn't much left over.According to Zillow, the median rent in Oakland is $3,000 a month -- or $38,000 a year. That's more than 80 percent of a starting teacher's salary.The strike is set to start on Thursday. Students at Oakland Tech have been very supportive of teachers during this contract negotiation, but district officials want students to know that schools will be open and they should come to class.The teacher's union says the district still hasn't brought them a proposal that meets their salary demands or shrinks class sizes like they have asked -- so they are going to strike.The mayor of Oakland has said she is hoping it will be a one-day strike and, if it is longer than that, she will assert herself into this conflict.Principals are encouraging students to come to class, but the mayor says there is another option."The city of Oakland has worked with the teachers union to make spaces available at 15 rec centers so families have safe, supportive places to send their kids on Thursday without crossing picket lines," said Mayor Libby Schaaf.Schools will hire substitute teachers to replace the teachers on strike. They will also move employees from the district office into the schools.A district spokesperson says he is still hopeful the two sides will sit down at the negotiating table and work something out before Thursday.The mayor says she will be surprised if Thursday's strike day can be avoided.The Oakland School District has put together information about the impending strike and resources for parents and students. You can find it in several languages here: