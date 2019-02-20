OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Oakland teacher's message to students: "I am striking for them"

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News spoke to Skyline High School ceramics teacher Donna Solanga as she stored students' projects for safe-keeping.

Heather Tuggle
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
As Oakland teachers prepare to go on strike Thursday, many teachers who are not sure when they will return to work spent the afternoon getting ready for what may be an extended leave from their classrooms.

ABC7 News spoke to Skyline High School ceramics teacher Donna Solanga as she stored students' projects for safe-keeping.

RELATED: Teachers union, Oakland Unified fail to reach agreement to avoid strike

"This is actually really hard to do," Solanga told us. "I already see, like, the lack of life in my classroom. I did that on purpose because I had to put a lot of things away to make sure that if they do use my classroom during the strike, that the things that do mean a lot to my students don't get messed with."

Solanga is emotional about leaving the classroom but feels teachers have no other option.

"It's really been hard. I was in the car this morning kind of anticipating getting teary about it."

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Keeping teachers in the Bay Area

ABC7 News education reporter Lyanne Melendez prompted Solanga to discuss the negotiating process.

"You started negotiating in 2016, December 7, first meeting. And then after that, you know, you've had 30 meetings and then nothing," Melendez said.

"Yeah," Solanga replied. "That's why we're striking. Because, if they can't hear that we need to be paid a living wage, if they're not hearing us asking for smaller class sizes, if they're not hearing us to fund our schools and stop school closures, then this is what has brought us here."

"What do you want to tell your students?" Melendez asked.

OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Resources for parents here

"I want to tell them that I'm going to miss them," Solanga said. "I am definitely going to be missing them. And that I am striking for them."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Oakland teacher strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersstrikealameda countyunionsteacherOakland Teacher StrikeOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
Teachers union, Oakland Unified fail to reach agreement to avoid strike
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Oakland principals lobby lawmakers in Sacramento
More Oakland Teacher Strike
EDUCATION
Teachers union, Oakland Unified fail to reach agreement to avoid strike
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Oakland principals lobby lawmakers in Sacramento
More Education
Top Stories
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
60 dogs rescued from South Korea arrive in the US
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Female suspect in standoff, hostage situation involving UPS truck in SJ arraigned
Teachers union, Oakland Unified fail to reach agreement to avoid strike
Concord heart patient billed by ambulance company for waiting time
Show More
Coffee shop stirs controversy with bikini baristas
Victims' family speaks after 3 killed in N.J. DWI gas station crash
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
17-year-old inspires others with 145-pound weight loss
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
More News