Teachers union, Oakland Unified fail to reach agreement to avoid strike

The Oakland School District and the teacher's union have left the negotiating table today ahead of tomorrow's strike and will return to try to reach a deal Friday morning.It was the announcement that everyone anticipated but many had hoped not to hear."This is an indefinite strike, this is not a one-day strike, but we want a short strike," said union president Keith Brown.Brown also issued this statement:"We received a bargaining proposal from the district, which our bargaining team has reviewed. While we believe this proposal continues to fall short of reinvesting in our schools at the levels our students deserve, our bargaining team has agreed to meet with the district's negotiators tomorrow morning to review it together and ask clarifying questions. We will bring you a bargaining update after the meeting. In the meantime stay united, and continue your preparations to walk the line for the schools our students deserve."That decision came after both the union and Oakland Unified failed to reach an agreement Wednesday morning, despite a proposed salary increase.The school district went from offering a five-percent hike over three years to the following:The total compensation package is 8.5 percent. But the teachers have been asking for a 12-percent increase over three years.The union says it will resume talks on Friday at 9 a.m. hoping to agree on other issues like smaller class sizes and hiring more nurses and counselors. The school district hinted both sides could meet before that.In the meantime, teachers like Donna Salonga began cleaning out their classrooms and removing their personal items."This is actually really hard to do. I already see like the lack of life in my classroom."While teachers and other union members will be on the picket line, the school district is reminding parents all schools will remain open with a limited staff and an adjusted schedule."We will have staff there, we have our administrators there, we have central office staff there, emergency temporary teachers there," said John Sasaki with the Oakland Unified School District.If an agreement is not reached, the strike is set to start at 6 a.m. Thursday. Schools will be open and students will receive an unexcused absence if they are not in class.The city of Oakland will also have 15 recreation centers which will be open as early as 8 a.m. for those parents who refuse to cross the picket line.Teachers have also set up what they are calling solidarity schools where children can be dropped off and supervised if parents don't want them crossing the picket line.