gender identity

School stops teacher from giving handout explaining gender identity to students

By Kate Eby
DENAIR, Calif. (KGO) -- A school district in Stanislaus County has stopped a science teacher from handing out an infographic to explain gender identity.

The "Gender Unicorn" was created for educational purposes. The seventh and eighth grade teacher identifies using the pronoun "they" rather than "he" or "she." They distributed the handout in class on the first day of school, and asked students to refer to them as "M-X", pronounced "mixed".

The principal of Denair Middle School happened to be in the classroom, and told the teacher to stop.

Parents have called the school to complain. The Central Valley Pride Center says there should be more communication at the school next time to figure out an appropriate way to talk about gender identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcentral californiacentral valleyschoolgender identityscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GENDER IDENTITY
Berkeley manholes will now be called 'maintenance holes'
Google debuts new gender-neutral emojis
California set to change sex education guidance for teachers
Oh boy! Gender reveal makes huge mess at Houston brewery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Show More
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
New school year, new backpack giveaway in Oakland
First look at the new fall season on ABC
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
More TOP STORIES News