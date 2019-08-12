School stops teacher from giving handout explaining gender identity to students

DENAIR, Calif. (KGO) -- A school district in Stanislaus County has stopped a science teacher from handing out an infographic to explain gender identity.The "Gender Unicorn" was created for educational purposes. The seventh and eighth grade teacher identifies using the pronoun "they" rather than "he" or "she." They distributed the handout in class on the first day of school, and asked students to refer to them as "M-X", pronounced "mixed".The principal of Denair Middle School happened to be in the classroom, and told the teacher to stop.Parents have called the school to complain. The Central Valley Pride Center says there should be more communication at the school next time to figure out an appropriate way to talk about gender identity.