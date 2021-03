RELATED EDUCATION STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area students have spent a year distance learning, which is taking some off track, but there are solutions for struggling students.As part of ABC7's Building A Better Bay Area , we're doing a deep dive into how Bay Area kids are being left behind by the learn-from-home situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.We're pulling data, talking to the people who are trying to find solutions and looking deep into what can be done to make sure kids don't fall behind.