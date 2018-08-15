BACK TO SCHOOL

Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class

The San Jose Unified School District welcomed more than 30,000 students back into their classrooms. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Summer is officially over for students in the biggest school district in Silicon Valley.

The San Jose Unified School District welcomed more than 30,000 kids back into their classrooms on Wednesday.

It's not only the first day of class for students at Simonds Elementary in the Almaden neighborhood of San Jose, it's also the first school year for new principal Danielle Metz. "It can be a little bit overwhelming, but this community is so fabulous," he said.

Simonds is a TK through fifth grade school in the San Jose Unified School District.

More than 30,000 students are enrolled in 41 schools sitting in the shadows of some of the biggest technology companies in the world. "We're looking to make sure that our children can be competitive going forward in the 21st century," Metz said.

Officials say "The Music and Technology Foundation" at Simonds Elementary raises more than $200,000 a year. "The music and technology, it helps the child feel comfortable going on stage. They learn new things with new instruments. They learn rhythm and I think that helps with the whole overall education," PTA President Victoria Tsang said.

San Jose police released a statement saying, "Our patrol and school liaison officers are aware that some San Jose schools will start. They will be patrolling at and around the schools and making themselves visible to ensure everyone is safe."

