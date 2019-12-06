San Jose teachers given surprise checks totaling more than $36,000

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Ahead of the 2019 Pac-12 Football Championship Game at Levi's Stadium, the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers will surprise 12 deserving teachers throughout the San Jose area with donations totaling over $36,000.The 12 teachers work at nine different elementary and middle schools and will receive different amounts of checks.ABC7 was there for the first two surprises for teachers at Franklin Elementary School.Franklin Elementary School Principal Kerri Seow said she was once a teacher and feels privileged she gets to recognize Loshia Boram and Anthony Alvarado. "This is absolutely wonderful. There was the STEAM program that Mr. Alvarado brought in so their exposure to all of the STEAM activities. And then the recycling program which will be the first in the whole district," Seow said.Loshia Boram was overjoyed. "I'm overwhelmed. I'm very very grateful," she said. Boram is thinking of using the money towards buying reusable water bottles for the whole school. Boram said she likes to teach and wants to make a difference.Anthony Alvarado runs the STEAM program. He says the money will go a long way. "It's going to help a lot. We don't get a lot of funding. We always try to get donations from people and getting this money will help a lot with buying materials for the kids," Alvarado said.Danette Leighton, chief marketing officer for the PAC-12 says Extra Yard for Teachers is a remarkable foundation. This is a fun day they get to bring out 12 mascots and celebrate the fact that the PAC-12 is all about higher education. "Extra yards for teachers is something to make sure and remind people the importance of having great teachers and having great educators really makes a big difference in these young people's lives," Leighton said.Teachers will be surprised Thursday and Friday- ahead of the Pac-12 Football Championship Game at Levi's Stadium that will air here on ABC.The championship game between the Utah Utes and Oregon Ducks starts at 5pm.