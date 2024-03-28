South Bay residents prep for Easter holiday, despite high egg prices

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Easter preparations and excitement are underway despite another year of high egg prices.

Restaurants are looking forward to the Easter brunch crowd this weekend.

Manager Benjamin Palestro at The Table in San Jose, says groups of friends and family come in waves from church.

"Usually we can always expect double the amount of people coming in," Palestro said. "For me, what I enjoy it's more all the families are coming together."

This will be another Easter where egg prices are still high.

Palestro says at The Table, they go through 500 to 1,000 eggs easily every week.

"I just want to make sure that we always have enough for each brunch," Palestro said.

Their chef will source from farms located all over northern California.

"He'll go all the way up to Elk Grove, he does it for our other restaurants as well like Shepherds and Sims they are another brunch spot as well that we do," Palestro said.

According to the Federal Reserve Economic Database, Americans are paying around $3 for a dozen eggs.

In California grocery stores, you can easily see that price double.

San Jose resident Lynda Hinckley says she's still shocked by the price.

"When I was a child eggs were 25 cents a dozen, so were cigarettes so was everything -I'm old. And I went to get eggs the other day for my niece I could not believe the price," Hinckley said.

With Easter coming up this weekend, Bay Area animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

To Hinckley, Easter traditions are worth the cost.

"The kids like to dye them and they usually get smashed or whatever but it's still fun it's a tradition I love it I absolutely love it. And all of us will pitch in and bring two dozen eggs each and it's worth it," Hinckley said.

San Jose resident Ashley Dunn pays around $4.99 with her Amazon discount.

"We do Whole Foods but I'm a prime member so I do get a little prime discount for it - or Sprouts," Dunn said.

History Park is preparing for their egg hunt on Saturday rain or shine.

The city of Campbell canceled their Easter Parade due to weather.

