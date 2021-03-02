South Bay teacher documents 1st day back in class for in-person learning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Several South Bay teachers went back to school Monday with kids in their classrooms. So how did day one go?Theresa Hull, a 1st and 2nd grade teacher at Guadalupe Elementary School, told ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz how it went."It's the first day of school in February. I'm headed to Guadalupe School. I have 12 students returning today in person. I've got all my PPE, my classroom is ready and I think I will have some very excited children in about 25 minutes, so here we go!""It's about 10 o'clock. We've been here about 2 hours and it's going great. These kids are so happy to be back. They have the best smiles. They're so excited. This is a reminder to me that nurses and doctors are amazing because this much PPE on my face is tricky. Hats off to all other first responders who've been doing this a lot longer than me. So it's going great. I'm very happy to be here and the kids are amazing.""And that's a wrap! We're done. That was the fastest 2.5 hours of my life. The kids were amazing. They were so happy to be here. Everybody did great with their PPE. They listened. They're just excited to be back with other kids. So, this was a really good day and we will see what tomorrow holds, but day one went really, really well. All things considered, it was a great day."Hull teaches a first and second grade combo. After she teaches these first 12 students in the morning, she then teaches 11 students through distance learning, and she has three kids of her own.