Elizabeth Holmes

Here's what we could expect in trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

By and Rachel Davis
EMBED <>More Videos

What we could expect in trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Opening statements in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begin next week.

She is accused of misleading doctors, patients and investors about the capabilities of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company nearly 20 years ago.

That is the picture prosecutors will try to paint next week as they make their case against Holmes.

RELATED: Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes may accuse former COO of abuse, court documents reveal

Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Gil Soffer spoke to ABC7's Amanda del Castillo with his take on what we could see play out in court.

"The leading defense we're going to see is that she did not intend to defraud anybody," Soffer said. "The government has to prove that she did. We'll likely hear two arguments in support of that defense. First, she was surrounded by people far more seasoned and experienced than she was...so she relied on them to tell her whether the company was acting fraudulently."

Soffer also says we might hear a defense that Holmes was sexually and emotionally abused by her then-boyfriend, Ramesh Balwani, who is the COO of Theranos.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josetrialcourtcourt caseu.s. & worldelizabeth holmes
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELIZABETH HOLMES
Elizabeth Holmes trial updates: Juror excused over religious beliefs
Elizabeth Holmes trial updates: Former Theranos lab director testifies
Elizabeth Holmes trial updates: Former US defense secretary testifies
Elizabeth Holmes trial updates: Former Theranos scientist testifies
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News