Emotional vigil held for 18-year-old Walnut Creek crash victim

Two teens who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Walnut Creek have been identified as Dakarai Rishon Fagorala and John Hamed Walizada. The driver faces serious charges including DUI and manslaughter after veering off of Highway 24. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Two families grieved the loss of their sons at a vigil to remember two young lives cut short.

"I'm overwhelmed and blessed to see the impact this young man had on these kids," said Kimberlea Oloruntoba, whose 17-year-old son Dakarai Fagorala and his friend, 18-year-old John Walizada were killed in a terrible car crash that happened as they drove back to Antioch from San Francisco Sunday after a party.

VIDEO: Mother of Walnut Creek fatal crash victim says she forgives driver suspected of DUI
The mother of 17-year-old fatal crash victim Dakarai Fagorala says she forgives the driver, suspected of a DUI, who veered off Highway 24 in Walnut Creek, killing two of her passengers.



The car careened off a freeway flyover in Walnut Creek.

"It's so painful. I really don't know what to say," said Dakarai's stepdad Mark.

The driver of the car, Ramya Ramey, 18, is facing felony DUI charges. Two other passengers were badly injured but survived.

RELATED: 2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges

The group of friends had recently graduated from Deer Valley High School.

"I've been thinking, it still doesn't feel real," said friend Rashawn.

Many of Dakarai's friends are dealing with a painful loss, including Reggie Swift. "He was a great athlete. He kept everybody happy."

RELATED: 2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash identified

Dakarai's mother says she has no ill will against the young driver. She knows her son was loved and will always be remembered.

"I've seen a lot of RIP vigils. I know my son and John have their wings together," said Oloruntoba.

Two female passengers remain hospitalized.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Dakarai Fagorala to help cover funeral expenses.
