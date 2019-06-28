Community leaders gather to support employees of Ford Store Morgan Hill as it re-opens

Talk to someone you trust



Set up at least one session. Decide later, if you need more.





Seek counsel, right away.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of cars streamed in and out of the Ford Store, Morgan Hill on its first day of re-opening since two employees were killed by another employee, Steven Leet, on site.A company huddle has taken place and some employees were back to work. Flowers and candles sit on the front lawn of the dealership with notes of love and support for Brian Light and Xavier Souto.Pastor Kyle Windsor with Community Christian, who has organized a vigil, says it's important for the community to grieve together."If we don't process this together as a community, we could take different paths. We could become indifferent, which is one of the worst things that could happen. We could become angry, which I've already seen that. Or we can kind of become reflective and say, ok, how do I make my life, our community, better as a result," said Windsor.Windsor advised those affected by the tragedy to talk to someone, seek counsel, ask for help. His advice:Windsor said it's important that people process this tragedy as they head into the long weekend."If you don't process that information before you move on with your life, you go for the 4th of July weekend, you go on vacation, you get back to work, you forget about it. But, you haven't forgotten about it. The memory is there, it will work its way into your system. You want to make sure it goes into making you a better person and the community, a better place to live," he said.Rene Spring, Mayor Pro Tem for Morgan Hill, visited the Ford Store and will be speaking at the vigil. He was also one of the first to donate to a GoFundMe page organized by an executive at the dealership.Close to $50k was raised in the first 24 hours. The goal is to raise $500,000 for the families. On the page, Light and Souto are described as great employees and providers for their families."I wanted to go in today just to pay my respects, to give everyone a hug, to see if there's anything I can do as an individual," Spring said.Spring said that the Ford Store is a valuable part of the community. He's purchased his own cars from the dealership. Morgan Hill is a community of 45,000 people with very low crime rates. Spring said this tragedy is a shock to the community."These are our friends, we care about the families of the two victims."