AMC launches $4 deal for kids every Wednesday this summer

SAN FRANCISCO -- Summer is just around the corner, and so is a $4 movie deal for kids AMC Theatres across the country.

It includes a movie ticket, popcorn, a drink and pack of AMC Frooti Tootis.

It's part of AMC's "Summer Movie Camp" for children.

The $4 deal will be available every Wednesday, starting June 5 at participating AMC Theatres.

Kid-friendly films will include "Trolls," "The LEGO Movie 2," "Hotel Transylvania," "Peter Rabbit," "How To Train Your Dragon," and more.

Find the closest participating theater here.
