'27th Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show' tour kicks off Friday in the Bay Area, plus update on Will Durst

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're in the mood for some laughs, well, you are in luck.

The 27th annual "Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show" begins its Bay Area tour on Friday, December 27.

This year, the show is going to ten cities throughout the Bay Area from Healdsburg to Alameda, San Francisco and San Jose.

Legendary comedian, Debi Durst, who is the wife of Will Durst, another comedy icon, sat down with 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney.

Debi also shares an update on her husband's condition, who suffered a stroke in October.

If you would like more information on the event and purchase tickets, here is a link.

