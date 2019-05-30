Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will offer out-of-this-world food and drinks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- How do you go about feeding an entire planet of hungry smugglers, bounty hunters and droids?
You come up with an interplanetary menu with roots in a galaxy far, far away.
Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening inside Disneyland will have their choice of a variety of unique food and beverages, a unique concept developed over the last four years.
"Nobody really knows what Star Wars food is, so food items at Galaxy's Edge, we've had the opportunity to create what the vision is," said Brian Paisecki, the culinary director of concept development.
Paisecki took us for a tasting tour of Black Spire outpost's offerings, starting with Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, which helps tell planet Batuu's story.
"Containers that come in from throughout the galaxy that bring in fresh product, and different items that we use to create our menus," said Paisecki.
Items may taste like shrimp, chicken or cream puffs, but have out-of-this-world flair. "Fried Endorian tip-yip, with green gravy."
The Milk Stand offers two local favorites - Blue Milk and Green Milk.
Blue Milk was first seen in "Star Wars: A New Hope" when Luke Skywalker sat down for a family meal.
Green Milk was introduced in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" when Luke lived on the planet Ahch-To. Now, thirsty guests can order these colorful frozen drinks as they live their own Star Wars adventures
Elsewhere in the market, Ronto Roasters draws attention with its large podracing engine firing up a barbecue pit for mouth-watering Ronto Wraps. When hungry customers queue up to order, they encounter a former smelter droid, carefully turning the spit of meats. Guests can also choose from a variety of exotic non-alcoholic drinks like the Sour Sarlacc or Tatooine Sunset.
Guests can also walk through a bustling marketplace, where vendors offer various local delicacies, including an Outpost Mix of flavored popped grains from Kat Saka's Kettle, a unique popcorn snack with a combination of sweet, savory and spicy flavors.
And, for the first time ever inside Disneyland, guests will be able to buy alcohol at Oga's Cantina.
Treat yourself to a "Jedi mind trick" with Ketel One grapefruit and rose vodka, a "T-16 Skyhopper" with Tito's and melon liqueur, or the "Outer Rim" with patron and acai liqueur. Or, if you want a beer, grab a Gold Squadron lager.
You won't go hungry or thirsty at Galaxy's Edge and you'll surely feel like you're on another planet.
"Got a really good balance, a wonderful balance of creativity, of flavors, textures and just very unique items," said Paisecki.
