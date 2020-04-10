ABC

'Baker and the Beauty' actor Victor Rasuk on why the modern-day fairytale is the show we need

By Andrea Lans
ABC cooks up a new romantic comedy and it has all the essential ingredients: chemistry, love and even delicious Cuban pastries. Based off a hit Israeli television series, "The Baker and the Beauty" transports the story to Miami and re-imagines the original plot to focus on a working class Cuban-American family.

Victor Rasuk plays Daniel Garcia, a family-oriented chef in a dead-end relationship who falls in love with global superstar Noa Hamilton, played by Australian actress Nathalie Kelley. Drawn into the world of fame and paparazzi, Daniel goes on a whirlwind adventure with Noa.

"The story follows them as they figure out if compromising their lifestyle for love is really worth it," Rasuk said.

Kelley and Rasuk have great chemistry onscreen, largely due to their offscreen friendship. Rasuk even recalled having "flour fights" with his co-star while filming scenes in the bakery. Audiences will get to witness that chemistry firsthand during some of the show's steamier scenes.

"It definitely pushes the boundaries of an ABC show," Rasuk teased.


"The show is really about love and connection and how that's something we all share as humans," Kelley previously told On The Red Carpet."We need a show like this that helps us connect to our [hearts]."

Rasuk revealed that the cast and crew had wrapped production in Puerto Rico only one week before much of the United States went into lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. Although we're met with unprecedented times, Rasuk emphasized that this is the perfect time for the network to release a lighthearted, modern-day fairytale.

"We're going through some tough times right now in the world and I think we all need something that's light, funny [and] family-oriented to look forward to every week," Rasuk said.

The show also stars Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla.

"The Baker and the Beauty" premieres on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
