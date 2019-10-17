ABC's 'Holey Moley' casting for Season 2

ABC's hit game show "Holey Moley" is back and looking for new contestants!
The show is looking for the best mini golfers in America to compete in the ultimate mini-golf competition show!
ABC announced that they have started looking for contestants for season 2. You can apply to be one by going to their website here.
They are also holding open casting calls in Los Angeles on November 16. More details about that can be found here.
