Arts & Entertainment

ABC's 'Holey Moley' casting for Season 2

"Holey Moley" Season 2 casting call starts in LA. (ABC Television)

ABC's hit game show "Holey Moley" is back and looking for new contestants!

The show is looking for the best mini golfers in America to compete in the ultimate mini-golf competition show!

ABC announced that they have started looking for contestants for season 2. You can apply to be one by going to their website here.

They are also holding open casting calls in Los Angeles on November 16. More details about that can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelestelevisionabcgolfu.s. & worldcasting call
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Early warning system to alert Californians before an earthquake is felt
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Show More
Fire investigators serve search warrant at NuStar following fire
UCSF's pilot program pairs cancer survivor with horses
'89 Loma Prieta Quake: Cypress collapse survivor Buck Helms remembered
MAP: Significant Bay Area faults and strong earthquakes
SF City Hall releases disturbing housing report
More TOP STORIES News